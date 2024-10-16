Sports

    • Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby reaches 1,600 regular-season points milestone

    Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,600th career regular-season point on a secondary assist against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 16, 2024 (Matt Freed/AP Photo) Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,600th career regular-season point on a secondary assist against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 16, 2024 (Matt Freed/AP Photo)
    PITTSBURGH -

    Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is the 10th player in NHL history to record 1,600 regular-season points in a career.

    Crosby recorded the secondary assist on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal at 11:01 of the first period in Wednesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

    The 37-year-old Crosby is the first player to reach the milestone since Jaromir Jagr on Oct. 6, 2011.

    Crosby needed 1,277 games to reach 1,600 points, the fifth-fewest to hit the milestone. Crosby is eight goals shy of reaching 600 in his career. He’s 41 points short of tying Hall of Famer Joe Sakic for ninth place in NHL history.

