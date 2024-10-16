Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby reaches 1,600 regular-season points milestone

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is the 10th player in NHL history to record 1,600 regular-season points in a career.
Crosby recorded the secondary assist on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal at 11:01 of the first period in Wednesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.
The 37-year-old Crosby is the first player to reach the milestone since Jaromir Jagr on Oct. 6, 2011.
Crosby needed 1,277 games to reach 1,600 points, the fifth-fewest to hit the milestone. Crosby is eight goals shy of reaching 600 in his career. He’s 41 points short of tying Hall of Famer Joe Sakic for ninth place in NHL history.
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris engaged in a combative first interview with Fox News on Wednesday, sparring on immigration policy and shifting policy positions while asserting that if elected, she would not represent a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency.
The Ontario Provincial Police has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after an employee was found deceased at a Cambridge grocery store.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
Two people robbed an Ontario convenience store at knifepoint. One of them, police say, was wearing a Halloween costume.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A former sergeant with the Canadian Armed Forces is suing the federal government for nearly $3 million, alleging unfair treatment after he reported the killing and targeting of civilians during the war in Afghanistan.
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Donald Musselman, the convicted killer of Ottawa hip hop artist Markland Campbell, has died in custody, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced Wednesday.
North Korea confirmed Thursday that its recently revised constitution defines South Korea as 'a hostile state' for the first time, two days after it blew up front-line road and rail links that once connected the country with the South.
A Nevada man who was arrested over the weekend with guns at a security checkpoint outside a Donald Trump rally in the southern California desert has filed a lawsuit accusing the sheriff of falsely characterizing his arrest as a thwarted assassination attempt for his own personal gain.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris engaged in a combative first interview with Fox News on Wednesday, sparring on immigration policy and shifting policy positions while asserting that if elected, she would not represent a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency.
The top UN humanitarian official accused Israel on Wednesday of blocking the delivery of desperately needed aid to Gaza, and the U.S. ambassador demanded that its government step up efforts to tackle the Palestinian territory's 'intolerable and catastrophic humanitarian crisis.'
U.S. vice-presidential candidate JD Vance said "no," former U.S. president Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election "by the words" the Ohio Republican would use, when asked Wednesday what message it sends to independent voters that he has not directly answered that question.
Donald Trump on Tuesday declared himself the 'father of IVF,' a fertility treatment that has come under threat following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Health Canada released an advisory Wednesday warning that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury and reminding consumers the items are already banned in Canada.
Coca-Cola has recalled more than 13,000 cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade because the mislabelled cartons actually contained the full-sugar version of the drink, according to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Even though we're at the halfway mark of October, it's not too late to try Sober October.
At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.
Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.
Hong Kong's oldest zoo is seeking answers in a monkey medical mystery after nine animals died in two days, including three members of a critically endangered species.
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
A new film from Canadian auteur Guy Maddin is a satire about G7 leaders that its star, Cate Blanchett, says made it feel "like we were making a documentary."
Elisabeth Finch, a former writer and consulting producer on the hit ABC series 'Grey's Anatomy' and subject of a new documentary series, has admitted in an Instagram post that she 'lied about so much.'
Coca-Cola has recalled more than 13,000 cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade because the mislabelled cartons actually contained the full-sugar version of the drink, according to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The diplomatic row between Canada and India could derail a trading relationship that already underperforms its potential, experts warn.
Researchers say billions of litres of discarded Canadian milk has a massive financial, environmental and nutritional impact.
Check your pockets: the winning ticket for Tuesday night’s $65-million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Toronto.
In 2018, Jason Bennett packed up and moved to the South American country of Colombia permanently after "falling hard" for Medellín, once one of the most notorious cities in the world. He now works for himself, running two companies, from his "adopted home."
Life extension might be a lofty — and dubious — pitch, but it’s a common theme among new social and wellness clubs, opulent high rises and private retreats.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is the 10th player in NHL history to record 1,600 regular-season points in a career.
Two Maritimers are about to become members of a very exclusive club – the Canadian 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame.
Former Canada soccer captain Christine Sinclair is headed to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
If there’s one thing two rival candidates running in the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale can agree on this election, it’s that they are in for a tight race.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
As the two-year anniversary of Ted Randhawa's death approaches, police and family members are appealing to the public for information in the case.
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Phase 3 of repairs to Calgary's wounded water feeder main began on Wednesday.
A Kananaskis campground is again dealing with concerns about a naked person spotted in the area.
Premier Danielle Smith says she will be listening to see how United Conservative Party (UCP) members would like her government to treat trans Albertans.
The Ottawa Redblacks organization has announced the passing of Canadian Football Hall of Famer and former Ottawa Rough Rider Whit Tucker.
Donald Musselman, the convicted killer of Ottawa hip hop artist Markland Campbell, has died in custody, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced Wednesday.
A Kingston driver is facing charges after being stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 417 while on their way to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Kanata.
Quebec residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease will soon be able to apply for medical assistance in dying (MAID) starting Oct. 30, allowing them to make the choice before losing their decision-making capacity.
Thousands of victims of crimes received income replacement benefits from Quebec's IVAC program, which expanded its eligibility requirements three years ago. Now the province says those benefits may end.
Montreal reached an $30.6 million agreement with Groupe Hypertec to acquire and protect 11 hectares of greenspace north of the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
People in the central Edmonton neighbourhood of Cloverdale say arson is to blame for a weekend house fire and that extortion notes were left outside neighbouring homes.
Alberta's premier says the next steps in restructuing long-term care in the province will include the "Uber-izing" of services to better connect people with providers.
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves down 2-0 early in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of penalties.
Three of New Brunswick's party leaders sparred over leadership style, health care, economy and campaign promises during a roundtable discussion Wednesday evening.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a new retirement benefit for doctors based on their years of service in the province.
Some advocates are calling for more safety for service dogs in New Brunswick.
The mayor's inner circle has approved a new set of fines when vacant buildings are burned.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is responding to the recent release of Manitoba's sunshine list, saying the government needs to "rein in" spending on salaries.
A Manitoba judge has ordered a community to pay the legal costs for a councillor who they tried to oust in 2023.
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck will debate top issues heading into the 2024 election.
A man from the Esterhazy area is dead after a tractor and train collided causing a derailment Wednesday afternoon north of Gerald, Sask., RCMP said.
New polling data available Wednesday shows the top priority for Saskatchewan voters in the provincial election is healthcare.
The woman who was fatally shot at a Stratford home on Tuesday has been identified, as well as the man accused of pulling the trigger.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking regional council to approve a $253.2 million budget for 2025.
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck will debate top issues heading into the 2024 election.
A humble city in Saskatchewan appears to be consuming more methamphetamine than anywhere else in Canada, based on recent Statistics Canada data.
New polling data available Wednesday shows the top priority for Saskatchewan voters in the provincial election is healthcare.
Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect charged near Parry Sound with impaired driving causing three deaths who failed to show up for court.
The Ontario Provincial Police has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
The Greater Sudbury Police Services Board got an update on Wednesday from consultants looking into the state of its aging downtown headquarters.
The trial got underway with Justice Patricia Moore detailing the jury’s responsibility and Crown attorney Kristina Mildred outlining the case for the prosecution.
Sitting in the mayor’s chair with Joe Preston away, Coun. Steve Peters ripped the Canadian National Railway after a massive railroad tie fire on Oct. 10.
Charges have been laid after Saugeen Shores police were called to a suspicious fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.
Police have yet to make an arrest following a fatal shooting at a gas station in Amaranth Township last week that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.
Gordon Locking, 66, was found guilty in a Barrie courtroom Wednesday to several weapons charges, including possession of an explosive substance, stemming from an incident at a supportive housing complex.
A woman from Scarborough is facing charges and will have to find an alternate method of travel after police say she was clocked speeding nearly 90 km/h over the limit in Innisfil.
The University of Windsor’s Board of Governors will not consider a motion to pause agreements that ended a pro-Palestinian campus encampment protest of the war in Gaza earlier this year.
As municipal staff and volunteers in Windsor-Essex conduct the 2024 Point in Time (PiT) homeless street count and survey across the region, the administrator of a Windsor homeless centre said she doubts an accurate tally will be reflected when the count is done.
LaSalle police say they have launched an investigation after a “threatening message” was discovered in a bathroom at Sandwich Secondary School.
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
An atmospheric river is expected to drench B.C.'s South Coast this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
With the growing season wrapping up for many, southern Alberta's sweetest crop is in full swing.
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
An effort to bring a deep-sea port to Sault Ste. Marie just got a major push forward, with support from the federal government Wednesday.
Some of the world’s best curlers have arrived in Sault Ste. Marie for the second annual Soo Fall Classic that many curlers say has become a can’t miss event.
A resident got a scare early in the morning Wednesday in Elliot Lake when an unknown man entered their home carrying a knife.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
