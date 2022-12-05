Pele's family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent

Santos soccer team supporters pray for the recovery of former soccer star Pele, in front of the Albert Einstein hospital where Pele is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2022. The 82-year-old soccer great has been at the hospital since Tuesday and officials say he is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello) Santos soccer team supporters pray for the recovery of former soccer star Pele, in front of the Albert Einstein hospital where Pele is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2022. The 82-year-old soccer great has been at the hospital since Tuesday and officials say he is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

MORE SPORTS NEWS