Pele nears 1 month in hospital with no sign of improvement

A visitor takes a photo at the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2022. Family members of Pele are gathering at a hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) A visitor takes a photo at the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2022. Family members of Pele are gathering at a hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

MORE SPORTS NEWS