Pele extends hospital stay due to infection

A mural by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra to pay homage to soccer legend Pele in Santos, Brazil, on Oct. 18, 2020. (Andre Penner / AP) A mural by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra to pay homage to soccer legend Pele in Santos, Brazil, on Oct. 18, 2020. (Andre Penner / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS