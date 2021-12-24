Pele discharged from hospital, will spend Christmas with family

In this March 20, 2015, file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele smiles during a media opportunity at a restaurant in London. (AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth) In this March 20, 2015, file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele smiles during a media opportunity at a restaurant in London. (AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

