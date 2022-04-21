Pele discharged from hospital, remains in stable condition

In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS