Pegula dominates Samsonova to win women's National Bank Open title

Jessica Pegula of the United States, hits a return to Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, in the final of the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug.13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Jessica Pegula of the United States, hits a return to Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, in the final of the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug.13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MORE SPORTS NEWS