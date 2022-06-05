Pavan, Humana-Paredes win gold at Beach Pro Tour volleyball event

Canadians beach volleyball athletes Sarah Pavan, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes speak during a homecoming event to celebrate Canadian Olympians who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, at CF Sherway Gardens, Toronto, Thursday August 12, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima) Canadians beach volleyball athletes Sarah Pavan, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes speak during a homecoming event to celebrate Canadian Olympians who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, at CF Sherway Gardens, Toronto, Thursday August 12, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima)

MORE SPORTS NEWS