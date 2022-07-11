Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Man United

Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Man United

Paul Pogba waves to fans as he arrives at Juve's Medical Centre, in Turin, Italy, on July 9, 2022. (LaPresse via AP) Paul Pogba waves to fans as he arrives at Juve's Medical Centre, in Turin, Italy, on July 9, 2022. (LaPresse via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS