Patrick Mahomes says he 'jumped' at the chance to invest in Formula One's Alpine team
Patrick Mahomes "jumped" at the the chance to invest in a Formula One team when he was asked to join a group of celebrity backers behind the Alpine team.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, golfer Rory McIlroy and former heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua, were among a group of top sports names announced Tuesday as joining the Otro Capital investment.
"I think everybody can see the appeal," Mahomes said Wednesday. "I've been able to get to a couple of races now, seeing the environment, you see 'Drive To Survive' on Netflix and how competitive it is," Mahomes said. "We were able to go to some of those races and get a little stake in the game."
The F1 season resumes this week at the United States Grand Prix in Austin. Max Verstappen and Red Bull have already clinched the driver and team championships this season.
This week's announcement about celebrity investors is just the latest from Otro Capital.
In June, the group announced a $218 million investment from a group that includes Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Those two had completed a $2.5 million takeover of Welsh soccer team Wrexham in November 2020. The club was thrust into the global spotlight because of its A-list owners and it later secured promotion to English soccer's fourth division.
The announcement of sports figure investors did not say how much money the athletes had put in.
"They came to us with the opportunity. I jumped at it. I'm excited for it, having (Kelce) with me. It'll be cool to see some of the events, maybe some of the other races other than Miami," Mahomes said.
Asked if he thinks it could buy him a chance drive an F1 car some time, Mahomes said: "I don't know if that's in my contract. I know (Chiefs general manager Brett) Veach is a big F1 guy. Maybe he'll let me cruise around the track once but those cars are a lot of money. I don't know if they'll let me do that."
Alpine is currently sixth in the team standings, and French drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are 11th and 12th in the drivers standings, respectively, with five races left.
"Passion for excellence on the golf course has led me to admire the same pursuit in Formula 1," McElroy said. "Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
'A microcosm of how things can be': Arabs and Israelis co-exist in Jaffa
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
'Moonlighting' creator says Bruce Willis is 'still Bruce' despite not being 'totally verbal'
Glenn Gordon Caron said that while his friend Bruce Willis can no longer communicate in all the same ways, he knows Willis is happy about his show 'Moonlighting' finally coming to streaming.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza Strip
A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.'
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Caribbean leaders meeting in Ottawa to talk climate, trade and instability in Haiti
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed a dozen leaders from across the Caribbean to Ottawa, as part of a two-day summit aimed at forming closer ties with Canada.
Health
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
-
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
-
Toronto Pearson airport reveals new autonomous security robot
There’s a new crew member at Toronto Pearson International Airport dedicated to securing the runways at Canada’s busiest travel hub.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Entertainment
-
Review: Bad Bunny's latest album a rap-heavy treatise on fame and an ode to his 'real fans'
It is what every artist wants and so few manage: distinction. In a heartbeat, Bad Bunny 's idiosyncratic baritone -- instantaneously recognizable in both in his somber singing and stadium-sized raps. There is no question when Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio's records are playing.
-
'The Office' showrunner addresses reboot speculation
Greg Daniels, the co-creator and showrunner of the U.S. version of "The Office," understands there's a lot of interest in a possible reboot of the workplace sitcom.
-
Britney Spears writes about having an abortion while she and Justin Timberlake were together
Britney Spears is revealing a personal experience she has kept private for two decades in her upcoming memoir.