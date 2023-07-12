Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin win top athlete honors at The ESPYS

Quavo presents the award for best athlete in men's sports to professional NFL player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Quavo presents the award for best athlete in men's sports to professional NFL player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

MORE SPORTS NEWS