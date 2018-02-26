

The Canadian Press





Figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the Olympians expected to return home today, bringing two sets of gold medals with them.

The pair, who captured international attention at the Pyeongchang Games, is scheduled to land in London, Ont., this evening.

Their first-place wins in ice dancing and team figure skating in South Korea brought their total Olympic medal count to five, making them the most decorated figure skaters in the history of the Games.

But in addition to their medal success, they were also some of the most talked about athletes in Pyeongchang.

They garnered a new group of fans who swooned over their on-ice chemistry and speculated they might be in a romantic relationship -- a rumour the athletes have been denying for years.

Canadian athletes are returning home with a record 29 medals this year, finishing third overall in the Games.