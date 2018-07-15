

CTVNews.ca Staff





Soccer fans in France are pouring onto the streets to celebrate their national team’s World Cup championship.

France beat Croatia 4-2 to grab the World Cup title in Moscow, Russia on Sunday. It is the second championship in the country’s history.

Social media posts from France show hundreds of soccer fans piling onto the streets to celebrate the victory.

As France parties, well wishes are pouring in from other soccer fans around the globe, as well from world leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out his congratulations to the French team and to French President Emmanuel Macron.

"What a victory for France at the #WorldCupFinal. Great tournament and a great young team. Towel off and celebrate," Trudeau tweeted, referring to the downpour that hit during the trophy ceremony.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has arrived in Finland ahead of a summit with the host nation’s president, Vladimir Putin, tweeted that France “played extraordinary soccer.”

“Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever!” he tweeted.

Macron and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic were both seen celebrating their respective team’s goals from the stands, but several other celebrities took in the action, including Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin, MMA legend Conor McGregor and Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt.

Watching France win the World Cup inside the Stade de France before Beyoncé and Jay Z is something I will never ever forget pic.twitter.com/wF3iH59ZIW — chlo (@chlolongg) July 15, 2018

The whole of France is losing their minds right now. #francewins #CoupeDuMonde2018 pic.twitter.com/hyMrnArk1e — Rebecca Adler (@bexadler) July 15, 2018

Congratulations Les Bleus! What a victory for France at the #WorldCupFinal. Great tournament and a great young team - towel off and celebrate @EmmanuelMacron! — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2018

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia.

A truly amazing spectacle! pic.twitter.com/OEeOBmEp9y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 15, 2018

FIFA World Cup !!���� A post shared by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:25am PDT