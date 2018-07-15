Party just getting started for World Cup fans in France
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 2:22PM EDT
Soccer fans in France are pouring onto the streets to celebrate their national team’s World Cup championship.
France beat Croatia 4-2 to grab the World Cup title in Moscow, Russia on Sunday. It is the second championship in the country’s history.
Social media posts from France show hundreds of soccer fans piling onto the streets to celebrate the victory.
As France parties, well wishes are pouring in from other soccer fans around the globe, as well from world leaders.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out his congratulations to the French team and to French President Emmanuel Macron.
"What a victory for France at the #WorldCupFinal. Great tournament and a great young team. Towel off and celebrate," Trudeau tweeted, referring to the downpour that hit during the trophy ceremony.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has arrived in Finland ahead of a summit with the host nation’s president, Vladimir Putin, tweeted that France “played extraordinary soccer.”
“Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever!” he tweeted.
Macron and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic were both seen celebrating their respective team’s goals from the stands, but several other celebrities took in the action, including Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin, MMA legend Conor McGregor and Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt.
Paris right now after France win #WorldCupFinal ����#frapic.twitter.com/dcSq1nKIGH#PSG #french #campionidelmondo #CoupeDuMonde2018 #ViveLaFrance #AllezLesBleus #LesBleus #mbappe #pogba #FRACRO #worldcup #WorldCup2018 #FranciaCroazia #follo4follo #folloMe #Deschamps #Russia2018— AlexCam (@followalexcam) July 15, 2018
#AllezLesBleu #FanZone iper hot #champdemars @paris #paris #CoupeDuMonde2018 #FinalWorldCup #marsigliese #15juillet2018 #AllezLesBleus pic.twitter.com/NNf38ICJAs— parigimaipiusenza (@prgmaipiusenza) July 15, 2018
Every city in France ���� is LIT. The power of @SnapMap #WorldCupFinal #CoupeDuMonde2018 pic.twitter.com/OAfFTRS8Dk— Gaurav Misra (@gmharhar) July 15, 2018
Watching France win the World Cup inside the Stade de France before Beyoncé and Jay Z is something I will never ever forget pic.twitter.com/wF3iH59ZIW— chlo (@chlolongg) July 15, 2018
France win the World Cup! #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/JLAQhsZfde— Conall Kearney (@ConallKearney) July 15, 2018
Rue Sainte-Catherine #bordeaux #FRACRO #WorldCup @SO_Bordeaux pic.twitter.com/R3zK2TuvQq— Melissa Gautier (@MeliGATE) July 15, 2018
The whole of France is losing their minds right now. #francewins #CoupeDuMonde2018 pic.twitter.com/hyMrnArk1e— Rebecca Adler (@bexadler) July 15, 2018
Congratulations Les Bleus! What a victory for France at the #WorldCupFinal. Great tournament and a great young team - towel off and celebrate @EmmanuelMacron!— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2018
Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018
Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 15, 2018
A truly amazing spectacle! pic.twitter.com/OEeOBmEp9y
World Cup Finals #FRACRO #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/rTYwhf3ovX— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 15, 2018
You arrived at this club aged 18 and now we're watching you lift the @FIFAWorldCup with your country. We're very proud of you. Congratulations, @raphaelvarane!— Real Madrid C.F. �������� (@realmadriden) July 15, 2018
I will love @Omojuwa to interview Mbappe. #NFFCShow #WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/tSVCnu6Ujk— Fad Kaybee (@smartkaybee) July 15, 2018
Félicitations à l'@equipedefrance pour leur victoire à la #CoupeDuMonde2018 ! ��⚽ ���� pic.twitter.com/LVBVK6mJ3g— Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) July 15, 2018