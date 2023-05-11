Parliamentary hearing on Canada Soccer turns testy with Crooks' veracity questioned

Charmaine Crooks addresses the Canadian Soccer Association 2014 annual general meeting in Vancouver in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer-Bob Frid Charmaine Crooks addresses the Canadian Soccer Association 2014 annual general meeting in Vancouver in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer-Bob Frid

MORE SPORTS NEWS