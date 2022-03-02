Paralympics: Russian, Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals in Beijing

A child poses for photo near the mascots for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, China, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A child poses for photo near the mascots for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, China, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MORE SPORTS NEWS