Paralympics reverses course after Hockey Canada and others speak out against Russian athletes

The International Paralympic Committee has reversed course and will not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2022 Beijing Games.

The decision came a little over an hour after Hockey Canada said it "vehemently disagrees" with the IPC's initial stance that Russian and Belarusian athletes cold compete without national logos or colours.

Athletes from the two countries are being banned from the Games because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine staged through Belarus.

Most international sporting organizations have banned Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes from competition.

The national governing body for hockey says the invasion of Ukraine is a humanitarian issue that's larger than hockey or sport.

The 2022 Beijing Paralympics are scheduled to begin on Friday.

"Our organization does not believe it is right for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in one of the most prestigious sporting events while innocent people are under attack unprovoked," said the Hockey Canada statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.