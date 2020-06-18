A realigning of standards on who can compete in Paralympic wheelchair basketball has forced Canadian veteran David Eng off the national team.

Canada's flag-bearer at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil will not compete in Tokyo next year.

The 43-year-old from Montreal helped Canada win Paralympic gold in 2004 and 2012, and a silver in 2008.

Under orders from the International Paralympic Committee, the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation is reassessing athletes for eligibility.

The issue is classification codes, which determine if athletes are eligible to compete in Paralympic sport and in what group of competitors to ensure a "level playing field."

Wheelchair basketball players are classified from 1 to 4.5 with trunk control and sitting balance being the main difference between classes. The point sum of five players on the basketball court can't exceed 14.

The IPC's position is wheelchair basketball has for years operated under its own classifications and allowed athletes to compete who don't meet the Paralympic standard.

In order to force compliance, the IPC removed wheelchair basketball from the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. The IPC also threatened to chop the marquee sport from the Tokyo Paralympics, now delayed until 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPC demanded all Tokyo-bound wheelchair basketball players in classification 4.0 or 4.5 -- the highest mobility -- have their eligibility reassessed. Players found not to have an "eligible impairment" won't be allowed to compete at the Paralympic Games.

The IWBF has begun that process. Eng, who was born with one leg shorter than the other, is the only Canadian athlete impacted so far.

"This is obviously not how I intended to end my international career and I'm disappointed to not be able to finish what I started with my teammates next year in Tokyo," Eng said in a statement Thursday from Wheelchair Basketball Canada. "At the same time, this sport has brought a lot to myself and my family and it's all the positives that I'm going to remember.

"I have been captain of the team since 2007 and am blessed to have enjoyed a great career that has spanned over three decades."

Eng was Canada's co-captain in Rio. He started playing wheelchair basketball at age 12.

Eng played college ball at the University of Texas in Arlington, as well with club teams Gladiateurs de Laval and the New York Rollin Knicks.

"I am proud to have competed with the Maple Leaf on my chest and to have been a part of the golden years for Team Canada," Eng said. "This is a very challenging time with everything going on in the world and our sport. I don't want to be a distraction for my teammates.

"Know that I had a great run, and will be with you in spirit every step of the way. Go get that podium."

Three Canadian team athletes have been deemed eligible, but other athletes still have to be assessed, according to Wheelchair Basketball Canada.

"Making these decisions to potentially rule athletes ineligible -- when they have been eligible up until this point -- at the end of a quadrennial and so close to the Paralympic Games is truly unjust not only for the athletes directly affected but for their teammates as well," Canadian Paralympic Committee athletes' council chair Tony Walby said in a statement.

Of the 134 international players who have been reassessed so far, the IWBF says 75 per cent have received a decision.

"We would like to acknowledge the impact the decisions from today have on the career of longtime team member David Eng," Canadian Paralympic Committee chief executive officer Karen O'Neill said in a statement.

"We are incredibly disappointed to see his outstanding career end this way.

"David is a Paralympic champion, Canadian team flag-bearer, exceptional leader, and remarkable person who will always be part of our community.

"We believe in the work to continually review classification, which is critical for the future of Paralympic sport. However, it must be done in an equitable manner with thoughts of the athletes at the forefront."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.