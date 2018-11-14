

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- The group representing Canada's Paralympic athletes says it is disappointed, but respects the decision by Calgarians to vote against making a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Marc-Andre Fabien, president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, says home games would have "united the nation" and energized people across the country.

But, he says in a statement today that the group is "pleased the people of Calgary had the opportunity to share their voice."

In a plebiscite asking citizens if they wanted to host a Winter Games again, 56.4 per cent of those who went to the polls cast a dissenting vote Tuesday.

Out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 voted and 171,750 said "no."

The plebiscite's result is non-binding on city council, which has the final say on whether Calgary proceeds with a bid years after the city hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics.

The results won't be declared official until Friday, with council expected to address the results Monday.