Parachute demonstration at Nationals game triggers false alarm evacuation at U.S. Capitol

A member of the Army Golden Knights descends into National Park before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP via CNN) A member of the Army Golden Knights descends into National Park before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP via CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS