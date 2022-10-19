Pandas sent by China arrive in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Suhail, a male Panda sent by China to Qatar as a gift for the World Cup, walks in his shelter at the Panda House Garden in Al Khor, near Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo, Lujain Jo) Suhail, a male Panda sent by China to Qatar as a gift for the World Cup, walks in his shelter at the Panda House Garden in Al Khor, near Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo, Lujain Jo)

