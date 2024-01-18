Palestinian team boosts chances of advancing in the Asian Cup after 1-1 draw with UAE

DOHA, Qatar -

The Palestinian soccer team's hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup for the first time were boosted after a 1-1 draw against 10-man United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

An own goal from Bader Nasser secured a point at Al Janoub Stadium after Sultan Adil had headed UAE in front in the first half.

The Palestinian team had earlier missed the chance to equalize from the penalty spot and then failed to convert a host of chances to win the game in Group C.

"I believe that we've delivered a heroic match," said Palestinian coach Makram Daboub. "We deserved to win. We wasted a lot of chances. The players were very brave.

"One point keeps our chances alive."

UAE coach Paulo Bento praised the resilience of his players.

"I want to say that our players were warriors to the end. This is what we take from this match. The sacrifice our players had in this match is something that belongs to our team," he said. "With 10 players or with 11 players, the team shows everything every time."

The evening had started with chants of "Free, free Palestine" before kickoff and they were repeated at intervals during the match.

UAE went in front in the 23rd minute after Adil headed in Ali Saleh's cross from the right for his second goal of the tournament.

The Palestinian team was given the chance to even the score after Khalifa Al Hammadi hauled Oday Dabbagh to the ground in the area.

VAR had to tell referee Ahmad Alali to review the sideline monitor after the official had initially played on. And when he subsequently pointed to the penalty spot, cheers rang around the stadium as if a goal had been scored.

The players also looked emotional in anticipation.

Al Hammadi was shown a red card during a lengthy delay and there were more pro-Palestinian chants as Tamer Seyam stepped up to take his spot kick.

But he failed to level as UAE keeper Khalid Eisa pushed his effort away.

Nasser nearly diverted the ball into his own net late in the first half and it took a goalline clearance to save him.

But he wasn't so fortunate in the 50th when heading into his own net.

The Palestinian team created a slew of chances in its search for a winner, with Dabbagh repeatedly coming close without finding a way through.

AUSTRALIA ADVANCES

Jackson Irvine delivered again as Australia booked its place in the knockout stage by beating Syria 1-0.

The midfielder scored for the second straight game to maintain the Socceroos' 100% start in Group B.

Australia won the title when hosting the tournament in 2015 and tops the group on six points.

Irvine struck the winner when he turned inside the area and flicked a shot past Syria goalkeeper Ahmad Madanieh in the 59th minute at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. He had scored the opening goal in his team's 2-0 win against India on Saturday.

The closest Syria came to scoring was when Pablo Sabbag fired powerfully against the post early on.

UZBEKISTAN WINS

Uzbekistan put itself in position to join Australia in the next round after a 3-0 win against bottom team India.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Igor Sergeev and Sherzod Nasrullaev all scored in the first half to effectively seal the win before the break.

There is still plenty to play for in the group.

Second-placed Uzbekistan is on four points going into its final game against Australia on Tuesday and would go top with a win. A draw would be enough to guarantee it advances as runner-up.

Syria could also move onto four points if it beats India. That might be enough to see it progress to the next stage as one of the best third-placed teams, even if it doesn't overtake Uzbekistan.

There is still a chance India could advance as one of the best third-place teams if it beats Syria.