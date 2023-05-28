Palace and Forest draw 1-1 as Awoniyi caps strong end to season with another goal

LONDON -

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi capped his strong end to the season with a sixth goal in four games in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the final round of the Premier League on Sunday.

His 31st-minute goal was canceled out by Will Hughes in the 66th in what could be Palace interim manager Roy Hodgson's last game in charge.

Hodgson, who came out of retirement to be interim manager, had already succeeded in his main task of keeping Palace up and the team finished the season in 11th place. Forest was also safe entering the game and finished in 16th place.

"As far as I'm concerned, I had a contract to do a job here, I've done that and I will go back to where I was before the phone call and see what the future holds for me," Hodgson said.

"To take 18 points from 10 games and only suffer two defeats is a good performance," Hodgson added about his second spell at Palace.

"I must say that it is not my work alone. Patrick Vieira started this season off and he won games and got points for the team as well. Between the two of us, we've put the club in the position it wants to be in and the future looks very bright."