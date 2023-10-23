Pakistan bats first against spin-heavy Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first against spin-heavy Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup on Monday.
Afghanistan is languishing at the bottom of the points table. It has two points from four games after it stunned defending champion England by 69 runs.
Afghanistan went with four spinners in the hope that the dry pitch will help slow bowlers. It gave spinner Noor Ahmed his first game in the tournament.
Ahmed replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi and will be challenging Pakistan with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi as the other spin options.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi also wanted to bat first, but said the "toss is not in our hand and you have to play good cricket."
Pakistan, which has four points from its two victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka, is looking to put its campaign back on track after suffering successive losses against archrival India and Australia.
Pakistan brought back its out-of-form vice captain Shadab Khan after left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz had to sit out the game because of fever.
Afghanistan returns to the same venue where it lost by 149 runs to New Zealand in its last game when it got bowled out for 139 with more than 15 overs to spare.
Pakistan's bowlers and batters -- except for Mohammad Rizwan -- are yet to fire against big teams in the tournament.
Babar has scored just one half century against India and was out for 10 when Pakistan chased down the World Cup record of 345 against Sri Lanka at Hyderabad.
Opening batter Fakhar Zaman missed his fourth successive match with the left-handed opener needing more time to recover from a knee injury.
Babar said he hopes the batters will put enough runs on board for his bowlers to defend under lights.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Israeli warplanes strike targets ahead of expected ground offensive in Gaza
Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
U.S. renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
The United States renewed a warning Monday that it would defend the Philippines in case of an armed attack under a 1951 treaty, after Chinese ships blocked and collided with two Filipino vessels off a contested shoal in the South China Sea.
Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, large portion of Alberta
Calgarians woke up Monday to freezing drizzle as temperatures started to fall ahead of a predicted snowfall that Environment and Climate Change Canada says could see accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres.
'I have no fixed address': A look at encampments for homeless across Canada
Federal housing advocate Marie-Josee Houle has called the spread of homeless encampments in cities across Canada a human rights crisis. Here's what's happening at encampments across the country.
Spanish police say they have confiscated ancient gold jewelry worth millions taken from Ukraine
Spanish police say they have confiscated 11 pieces of ancient gold jewelry that were taken out of Ukraine illegally in 2016.
Large waves pound the northern Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy spins into open waters
Hurricane Tammy unleashed heavy waves in the northern Caribbean on Monday as it spun over open waters after making landfall in Barbuda.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Milwaukee comic shop looking to sell copy of first appearance of Spider-Man, book could go for US$35K
A Milwaukee comic book shop is looking to sell a rare copy of the first appearance of Spider-Man.
Via Rail CEO calls for rail passenger bill of rights
The head of Via Rail says the federal government should consider a passenger bill of rights comparable to the one now in place for air travellers.
Politics
-
Blair expected to face questions about Canada's evidence on Gaza hospital strike
Defence Minister Bill Blair is expected to face further questions today about the evidence Canada has gathered to determine a rocket blast at a hospital in Gaza City did not originate in Israel.
-
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says embassy at the ready to welcome evacuees from Gaza
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says the embassy is ready to help Canadians in Gaza as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.
-
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel is 'pleased' that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.
Health
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Ont. girl will soon be the youngest person with DNA in deep space
A northern Ontario girl will soon have the distinction of being the youngest person with DNA in deep space.
-
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
-
India conducts space flight test ahead of planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025
India successfully carried out Saturday the first of a series of key test flights after overcoming a technical glitch ahead of its planned mission to take astronauts into space by 2025, the space agency said.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift bests Scorsese at box office, but 'Killers of the Flower Moon' opens strongly
In a movie match-up almost as unlikely as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer,' Martin Scorsese took on Taylor Swift in cinemas over the weekend. And while the box office belonged for a second time to 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,' Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' got off to a strong start in Apple Studios' first major theatrical gambit.
-
Move over Jimmy Kimmel, it's now the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk
The LA Bowl announced on Saturday that Rob Gronkowski has signed a multiyear agreement to partner with the college football postseason game. LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk will take place at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16 and match teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences.
-
Milwaukee comic shop looking to sell copy of first appearance of Spider-Man, book could go for US$35K
A Milwaukee comic book shop is looking to sell a rare copy of the first appearance of Spider-Man.