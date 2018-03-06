

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police say a pair of championship rings have been stolen from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Toronto Police Service say a man entered the Spirit of Hockey, a gift shop that neighbours the Hockey Hall of Fame in downtown Toronto, on Feb. 11 at about 12:30 p.m.

The man allegedly entered a storage closet which led to a display case containing hockey memorabilia donated to the museum. The man allegedly stole the rings and fled in a U-Haul van.

The rings represent Canada’s victory at the 1993 junior world championship and the 1994 world championship.

Police describe the man as between 5-feet-10-inches tall and six-feet tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, grey hoodie and sunglasses.

Both the Toronto police and staff at the Hockey Hall of Fame could not confirm who the rings belonged to.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.