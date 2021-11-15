Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'a little misty' upon return from 10-day absence

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MORE SPORTS NEWS