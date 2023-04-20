'Overrated!': Hawks' Young dealing with more playoff misery

Atlanta Hawks players, from left, Onyeka Okongwu, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic walk to the bench at the end of the third quarter in Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Atlanta Hawks players, from left, Onyeka Okongwu, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic walk to the bench at the end of the third quarter in Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

MORE SPORTS NEWS