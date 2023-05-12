Over half of Canadian Hockey fans support the Toronto Maple Leafs in Stanley Cup playoffs: poll

Toronto Maple Leafs fans react as they gather in Maple Leaf Square to watch second round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Florida Panthers in Toronto, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Toronto Maple Leafs fans react as they gather in Maple Leaf Square to watch second round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Florida Panthers in Toronto, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

MORE SPORTS NEWS