Ovechkin scores 801st goal, ties Howe for 2nd overall

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Washington. This was Ovechkin's 801st NHL goal. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)  Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Washington. This was Ovechkin's 801st NHL goal. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) 

