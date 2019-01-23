Ovechkin now tied for most NHL points by a Russian
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates a goal, tying him with fellow Russian Sergei Fedorov for a career high of 50 points, during second period NHL hockey action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:23PM EST
TORONTO - Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin collected the 1,179th point of his career Wednesday, tying him with Sergei Fedorov for the most NHL points by a Russian-born player.
Ovechkin, involved in a nasty collision with teammate T.J. Oshie in the first period of the game against the Maple Leafs, tied Fedorov with a booming shot from the top of the face-off circle that beat goaltender Frederik Andersen blocker-side at 3:51 of the second period.
It was his league-leading 37th goal of the season. He is on pace for 59 goals this season.
Fedorov, who finished his career with Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the KHL after the 2008-09 NHL season, had 483 goals and 696 assists in 1,248 NHL games over 18 seasons with Detroit, Columbus, Anaheim and Washington
The 33-year-old Ovechkin, in his 14th NHL season, increased his total to 644 goals and 535 assists in 1,053 regular-season games.