    • Ottawa withholds funding related to suspended women’s soccer officials, minister says

    Then-minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion Carla Qualtrough holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, July 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Then-minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion Carla Qualtrough holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, July 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the Olympic women's soccer team.

    FIFA docked six points from the team due to a drone spying scandal at the Paris Games.

    It also banned head coach Bev Priestman and two assistants for a year each and fined Canada Soccer around $313,000.

    Qualtrough says the funding, which is "related to the suspended officials," is being withheld for the duration of their FIFA sanction.

    She says there is a deeply concerning pattern of behaviour at Canada Soccer.   

    Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand's practices before the teams played their opening game last Thursday.

    his report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024

     

