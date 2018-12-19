

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The battle between Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and business partner John Ruddy over a proposed new downtown arena has escalated.

Ruddy and Trinity Development Group Inc., are seeking more than $1 billion in damages from Melnyk and Capital Sports Management Inc., after filing a counterclaim on Tuesday.

Last month, Melnyk filed a $700-million lawsuit against Ruddy, Trinity and others after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a plan to redevelop land at LeBreton Flats, which was slated to include a new NHL arena as well as other developments.

In the counterclaim, Trinity calls Melnyk's lawsuit "meritless" and says "the claim against John Ruddy is especially scandalous."

It goes on to say "CSMI's and Melnyk's true aim is to have the City of Ottawa or Trinity fund and build the $500 million Event Centre for the Ottawa Senators hockey team, with the Senators getting 30 years' free rent. CSMI also wants the valuable naming rights and an unreasonable degree of control over the LeBreton project."

Melnyk's group, in its lawsuit, claimed Trinity was developing an adjacent property that was in direct competition with LeBreton.