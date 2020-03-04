OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have fired new CEO Jim Little, continuing a trend of departures for club executives.

Little was named CEO on Jan. 10.

The Senators say Little's conduct was "inconsistent" with the core values of the team and the NHL.

The Senators say a new CEO will be announced in a few weeks.

Little, 55, was most recently executive vice-president and chief marketing and culture officer for Shaw Communications. He also has held executive roles at Royal Bank of Canada, Bell Canada, and Bombardier Aerospace.

In recent years, the Senators also have parted ways with executives Nicolas Ruszkowski, Aimee Deziel, Tom Anselmi and Cyril Leeder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.