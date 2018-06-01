Ottawa Senators exec accused of touching, lewd comments to driver
In this Aug. 24 2017, file photo, Ottawa Senators Assistant General Manager Randy Lee gestures while speaking at a memorial service for former coach and general manager of the Senators, Bryan Murray, at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
John Wawrow, The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 1, 2018 2:32PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee is accused of inappropriately touching and making lewd comments toward a hotel shuttle driver while in Buffalo for the NHL's scouting combine.
Lee was charged with second-degree harassment on Friday after being arrested and spending Thursday night in jail.
The Senators say team officials are reviewing the situation.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Lee was attending an NHL function Wednesday night when he requested a shuttle to transport him back to his hotel.
Flynn says Lee made vulgar comments about his own genitals and rubbed the shoulders of the 19-year-old male driver, who reported the incident to the hotel's security chief.
Lee has spent 23 seasons with the Senators and just completed his fourth as assistant GM.
This story has been corrected to show that the alleged incident happened Wednesday night, not Thursday night, according to new information from prosecutors.