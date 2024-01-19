Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski wins mixed-doubles opener at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia -

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Nathaniel Lammons of the United States defeated wild cards Priscilla Hon and Adam Walton 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the Australian Open mixed doubles second round Friday.

Dabrowski and Lammons, who are seeded sixth, hit 26 winners compared to five for their Australian opponents and won 75 per cent of first-serve points to 48. They needed just 53 minutes to win.

The 31-year-old Dabrowski also advanced in women's doubles alongside Erin Routliffe of New Zealand. The fourth-seeded pair defeated American Ashlyn Krueger and Czechia's Linda Fruhvirtova 6-1, 7-5 in their opening match on Thursday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, the reigning U.S. Open champions, will face Russians Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova in the next round.

Dabrowski is ranked seventh in women's doubles.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is the lone Canadian remaining in singles action. He meets No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the third round after defeating Hugo Grenier of France 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.