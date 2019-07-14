

The Canadian Press





WIMBLEDON, England - Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski came up just short in her quest for a Wimbledon title.

The fourth-seeded team of Dabrowski and Xu Yifan of China were defeated by No. 3 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova in the women's doubles final on Sunday.

Su-Wei and Strycova needed only one hour six minutes to win the match 6-2, 6-4.

It was the first women's doubles appearance in a Grand Slam final for Dabrowski and Xu.

The 27-year-old Canadian has won two Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles.

Earlier in the day, Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a five-set thriller for his fifth Wimbledon's men's title.