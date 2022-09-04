Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and Carol Zhao celebrate after defeating Latvia's Daniela Vismane and Darja Semenistaja during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier doubles tennis match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and Carol Zhao celebrate after defeating Latvia's Daniela Vismane and Darja Semenistaja during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier doubles tennis match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE SPORTS NEWS