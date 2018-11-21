

The Canadian Press





ST. PAUL, Minn. - A hockey reporter representing the Ottawa Citizen was allowed back on the Ottawa Senators' charter flight on Wednesday ahead of their game in Minnesota.

The decision comes 12 days after Citizen beat reporter Ken Warren was barred from flying with the Senators to Tampa, Fla., because of an ongoing dispute between the newspaper and the team.

Bruce Garrioch had a byline for the Citizen on Wednesday with a placeline of St. Paul, Minn.

Editors at the newspaper had declined on Nov. 7 to take down a secretly recorded video of several Senators players in an Uber vehicle in Arizona despite a legal notice from the NHL team insisting that leaving it online violates provincial privacy laws.

Warren had been given a travel itinerary for the flight on Nov. 9 but was told at the airport that he could not board the flight, Ottawa Citizen editor-in-chief Michelle Richardson said at the time.

Depending on the market, reporters, broadcasters, photojournalists and other travelling media members sometimes fly on team charters, which can be more timely and convenient than commercial flights. The Citizen, like most outlets, pays employee transportation costs when charters are used.