Osorio goal lifts Canada into a 1-1 tie with Mexico in World Cup qualifying game
Four games into the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying and Canada is unbeaten, turning heads and raising expectations.
The Canadian men rallied to tie Mexico 1-1 on a Jonathan Osorio goal Thursday, picking up a valuable away point against the top-ranked team in North and Central America and the Caribbean.
The Canadian men have taken their lumps at Azteca Stadium in the past. But John Herdman's young side, despite missing some important pieces, showed in the first half and parts of the second that it can keep up with the CONCACAF powerhouse, giving as good as it got and sometimes more on hostile ground.
"We wanted three points ... I'm content with the point but at the same time I think there was an opportunity to take three," said Herdman. "I think we'll walk away from this, looking at this in time thinking we could have taken three points."
History was against that.
Osorio's goal was Canada's first against Mexico at Azteca in 41 years. Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Gerry Gray scored in the 87th minute to lift Canada's to a 1-1 tie in a World Cup qualifier in November 1980. The Canadian men were 0-6-1 against Mexico all-time at Azteca and had been outscored 16-0 there over the last four matches there dating back to July 1993.
Times have changed, it seems.
In other play Thursday, the U.S. defeated Jamaica 2-0 in Austin, Honduras tied visiting Costa Rica 0-0 and El Salvador edged visiting Panama 1-0 in San Salvador.
The results left the Americans atop the CONCACAF round-robin on goal difference with both teams on eight points at 2-0-2. Canada (1-0-3) is third, one point ahead of Panama (1-0-2).
The Canadian men play No. 59 Jamaica in Kingston on Sunday before returning home to face No. 68 Panama at Toronto's BMO Field next Wednesday.
Come March, after the eight remaining teams have each played 14 games, the top three finishers in the CONCACAF final qualifying will book their ticket to Qatar 2022. The fourth-place team will take part in an intercontinental playoff to see who joins them.
The Canadian men have not made it to the final round of qualifying in the region since the lead-up to France '98
Tied 1-1 at the break, Mexico came on strong in a second half that was paused in the 59th minute for objectionable fan chants. The contest was originally slated to be played behind closed doors as punishment for such behaviour in the past but FIFA cut the sanction in half to one game, meaning fans were allowed in.
After an even start, Mexico went ahead in the 22nd minute after Chucky Lozano found Jorge Sanchez behind the defence The Mexican fullback controlled the ball with his right foot then shot with his left, sending the ball through Maxime Crepeau's legs.
The play started with Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa at the other end of the field. Three passes later, Lozano had the ball in front of the Canadian penalty box and spotted Sanchez, who had his arm raised as he got behind fullback Richie Laryea.
Osorio tied it up in the 42nd minute, beating Ochoa from a thrown-in after taking a slide-rule pass from Alphonso Davies that cut out four Mexican defenders. Osorio controlled the ball then slotted it in the corner for his seventh goal for Canada.
"That goal, it's all Phonzie, to be honest," said Osorio. "He deserves the credit. He is our star player and he shows up every time. And that's hard to do, with the amount of pressure that he gets."
The Toronto FC midfielder is no stranger to goals at Azteca, having scored in a 1-1 tie with Club America in April 2018 that moved the MLS side into the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League final.
The Osorio strike was also Canada's first goal at the famed stadium since Alex Bunbury against Martinique at the 1993 Gold Cup.
It was the 20-year-old Davies 14th career assist for Canada, tying the national team record set earlier this year by Junior Hoilett.
The Canadians came into the match with a 4-20-8 record against Mexico in senior play since 1957. Canada was 1-12-7 against the Mexicans in World Cup qualifying play, with the lone win coming in October 1976 in Vancouver.
Canada and Mexico last met in late July in the Gold Cup semifinal, with the Mexicans needed a 99th-minute goal to win 2-1 in Houston.
Canada was without veteran goalkeeper Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), who is recovering from COVID-19, as well as captain Atiba Hutchinson and forward Cyle Larin (both Besiktas, Turkey) and striker Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps) who are recovering from injury. The hope is they might be able to join the team later in the window.
Canada Soccer had previously said Hoilett (Reading, England) and midfielder David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone, Scotland) would meet the team in Jamaica ahead of the weekend match against the Reggae Boyz so as to avoid the quarantine that visitors to Mexico have to undergo when returning to Britain.
The Canadian starting 11 came into the match with a combined 219 caps, with 44 of those belonging to Osorio. Six of the starters were 24 years or younger.
Steven Vitoria captained the team in Hutchinson's absence.
Canada had the best early scoring chance with Ochoa parrying Laryea's hard shot in the 15th minute after the Toronto FC fullback combining with Davies, raced down the left flank and then headed inside. The rebound came to Tajon Buchanan, who hammered his shot high.
Four minutes later, Mexico came close when Lozano shot high after a counter-attack triggered by a Mark-Anthony Kaye turnover.
Buchanan and Davies, both speedsters, almost combined in the 31st minute when Buchanan left several Mexicans in his dust and curled in a wonderful low cross through the box. An onrushing Davies got a foot to the ball at the far post but could not steer it on target.
Canada threatened again in the 40th with Ochoa making a reflex save off Vitoria's close-range header from a Stephen Eustaquio free kick.
Crepeau and Lozano tangled early in the second half as the Canadian 'keeper tried to distribute the ball but cooler heads prevailed.
There was more niggle in the 56th minute when Jesus Corona kicked out at Laryea after both went down near the Canadian penalty box. El Salvador referee Ismael Cornejo showed yellow cards to both players, meaning Laryea will be suspended for the Jamaica game after picking up a second caution.
Soon after Corona tested Crepeau from in-close at the near post after a Mexican throw-in.
Canada defender Alistair Johnston came close to an own goal in the 64th but his clearing header, keeping the ball away from a waiting Raul Jimenez, bounced off the crossbar.
Jimenez, in his first international game since suffering a fractured skull playing for England's Wolves last November, scored in the 66th but the goal was called off for a foul.
Herdman brought on Sam Adekugbe, Liam Fraser and Liam Millar in a triple change in the 77th minute. Charles-Andreas Brym came on late for his fourth Canadian cap.
Canada previously tied the U.S. and Honduras and beat El Salvador.
It mars the first time since 1980 that Canada has earned way results (both draws) against Mexico and the U.S. in the same World Cup qualifying round
--
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of Rodney Levi has ruled his death a homicide.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19
Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID.
Alberta family frustrated by lack of transparency after 10-year-old gets COVID-19 at school
After her 10-year-old granddaughter contracted COVID-19 at school, passing the infection along to her elderly grandfather, an Alberta woman is calling on the province to implement better contact tracing in schools as outbreaks soar.
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Canada
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of Rodney Levi has ruled his death a homicide.
-
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
-
Jury to deliberate in Nunavut shooting inquest; Mountie also faces assault charge
A jury in a coroner's inquest is to start deliberations today in a fatal shooting by a Nunavut RCMP officer who also faces an assault charge in another case.
-
Insufficient sick leave blamed for many B.C. care-home outbreaks; premier asked about next steps
B.C.'s premier has acknowledged that his government's 'stopgap' policy of three days' paid sick leave was not enough for workers trying to balance health and financial concerns during the pandemic.
-
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
-
Premier defends B.C.'s fourth wave pandemic struggle as Ontario controls Delta
Premier John Horgan is insisting British Columbia's fourth wave surge in cases and hospitalizations was unavoidable, even though Canada's most populous province continues to see low COVID-19 case counts and deaths.
World
-
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 U.S. House probe
Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president.
-
U.S. Navy: Sub hit object in Pacific; no life-threatening injury
A U.S. Navy attack submarine struck an object while submerged in international waters in the South China Sea, officials said Thursday. They said there were no life-threatening injuries and the sub was still fully operational.
-
Turkish court acquits students who attended Pride march
A Turkish court has acquitted all 19 defendants charged over their participation in a Pride march on a university campus, saying their actions did not constitute a crime.
-
U.S. troops rotating into Taiwan for training: Reuters sources
Small numbers of U.S. special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to train with Taiwanese forces, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
-
Trump-backed candidates face scrutiny after minimal vetting
As former U.S. President Donald Trump wades into contested primaries across the country, he has endorsed a series of candidates involved in allegations of wrongdoing, especially concerning their treatment of women.
-
Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit new record
Russia's daily coronavirus death toll hit a new record on Friday amid the country's sluggish vaccination rate and the government's reluctance to tighten restrictions.
Politics
-
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
-
NDP prepared to withhold votes in Parliament, including on the Liberal budget: Singh
Jagmeet Singh warned Thursday that he is willing to "withhold votes" for Liberal legislation he does not agree with, including the budget.
-
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Health
-
International treaty signed in 1987 to save ozone layer has prevented millions of cancer cases, study says
According to new research, an international agreement to protect the ozone layer signed more than 30 years ago has already prevented millions of cases of skin cancer.
-
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
-
Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19
Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID.
Sci-Tech
-
What parents need to know about the Twitch leak
The data breach affecting gaming platform Twitch has put tens of millions of user passwords, payment methods and personal information at risk. CTVNews.ca speaks to experts about what parents and users need to know to protect their personal data.
-
Microsoft: Russia behind 58 per cent of detected state-backed hacks
Russia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58 per cent share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members, the company said.
-
Mars once had a lake fed by a river delta, NASA says new analysis of Perseverance images confirms
NASA's Perseverance has paid off — the first scientific analysis of images taken by the rover has shown that one of Mars' famous craters used to be a lake, fed by small rivers, which may have gone through dramatic flooding.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'No Time to Die' is a James Bond film unlike any other
This week, TV pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'No Time to Die,' 'Night Raiders,' and 'There’s Someone Inside Your House.'
-
Keanu Reeves among 2021 inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame
Actors Keanu Reeves and Graham Greene, retired Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire and musician Bruce Cockburn are among this year's inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Randy Bachman's guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's favourite guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
Business
-
Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal
Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.
-
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
-
U.S. employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as Delta maintains hold
U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs.
Lifestyle
-
'Don't lose your hope': Afghan girls robotics team speaks from safety in Mexico
The members of the Afghan girls robotics team, who escaped Afghanistan a few months ago as the Taliban resurged, are urging their fellow Afghans to not lose hope.
-
From Carey Price to Simone Biles: Evolving attitudes help athletes address mental health
Athletes like Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price are paving the way for more honest conversations about mental health in sport, helping to spark an important evolution in performance training, says an Olympic sports psychologist.
-
The Queen meets with Canadian soldiers performing guard duties at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday met with a group of Canadian artillery soldiers who have been stationed in the U.K. and are performing guard duties at Windsor Castle.
Sports
-
Osorio goal lifts Canada into a 1-1 tie with Mexico in World Cup qualifying game
Four games into the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying and Canada is unbeaten, turning heads and raising expectations.
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
From Carey Price to Simone Biles: Evolving attitudes help athletes address mental health
Athletes like Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price are paving the way for more honest conversations about mental health in sport, helping to spark an important evolution in performance training, says an Olympic sports psychologist.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton takes 10-place grid penalty with new Mercedes engine
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time ahead of title rival Max Verstappen in Friday's first practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix.
-
Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas
Tesla will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State, CEO Elon Musk said Thursday.
-
Canadians face record national average gasoline prices ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Gasoline prices shattered all-time records in many parts of the country this week, just in time for Canadians to hit the highway for the Thanksgiving long weekend.