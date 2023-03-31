Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's parents oppose his early release

A picture taken on January 26, 2013 shows Olympian sprinter Oscar Pistorius posing next to his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. (WALDO SWIEGERS/AFP via Getty Images) A picture taken on January 26, 2013 shows Olympian sprinter Oscar Pistorius posing next to his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. (WALDO SWIEGERS/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS