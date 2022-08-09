Osaka retires in first-round match at National Bank Open

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns the ball during a match against Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns the ball during a match against Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

MORE SPORTS NEWS