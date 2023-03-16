Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament returns for its 49th year

Every March break, Talon Beaucage and his family spend their time at a hockey rink instead of heading for warmer weather.

The young defenceman for the Nipissing Warriors is playing in Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament called Little NHL or Native Hockey League.

Taking place this year in Mississauga, Ont., teams from across Ontario participate in the tournament.

"It's what we do. It's been our March break since I was a kid. I played in Little NHL a few times, my husband also played … So we've been doing it years before we had children," Christina Beaucage, Talon's mom, told CTV News.

This year, 184 teams are participating, representing more than 44 First Nation communities.

The prize for the winning team: Bragging rights.

"Played a couple games this tournament, lost a couple, but that's not what it's about," Talon said. "It's always been about meeting all these people."

The tournament also brings in a few National Hockey League heroes who come and cheer on the players.

Reggie Leach, who helped the Philadelphia Flyers win the Stanley Cup in 1975 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy the following year as playoff MVP in a losing effort—the only non-goaltender in history to do so—made an appearance at the tournament, which kicked off Sunday.

"A lot of these kids don't realize how many First Nation players that played in the National Hockey League, and that's the message that we have to get out to these young kids," Leach said.

This year's host is Nipissing First Nation, whose ambassador, Dan Frawley, experienced the tournament when he was a child.

"I would come here and play and just have so much fun, that when I went back to my other team I was a better player because of the experience," said the former Pittsburgh Penguins captain.

The tournament is promoting respect, education, sportsmanship and citizenship, giving hockey families something to look forward to each march break.