Ont. minor hockey league looks to 'foster growth' with consent training

As Hockey Canada looks to new leadership in the wake of recent sexual-assault-related scandals, some in the game are working to repair hockey culture from the ground up.

Through a partnership with the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre in Peterborough, Ont., members of Douro Minor Hockey are learning about a range of topics from consent and healthy relationships to bystander intervention and handling rejection.

"Starting this training really young is going to foster growth within that hockey community and show the true leaders leading up to more professional hockey to be able to stand up against sexual violence and gender-based violence," Brittany McMillan, executive director of the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre, told CTV National News.

The partnership comes following revelations of alleged sexual assaults by former members of Canada's men's national junior team, as well as Hockey Canada's handling of those accusations, including payouts from its National Equity Fund to settle sexual misconduct claims.

"As with anybody there was shock, there was disgust at the way it was handled and it really started to get us thinking in regards to how can we get better outcomes for our children in our community," Kerri Riel, secretary of Douro Minor Hockey, told CTV National News.

With about 200 players between ages five and 18 in the league, the goal is to have everyone attend a session, with the curriculum focused on specific age groups.

"That's one of the things that we're doing that we can change in the immediacy, is the way that we talk in the locker room has an impact on the way that we see the wider world and it informs our perspective," Luke Bentvelzen, mending co-ordinator with Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre, told CTV National News. "So we really want to make sure that that's where we start."

For some, learning with teammates can be easier than having an awkward conversation with parents.

"I'd rather learn it with my team than learn it on my own," said 14-year-old Jack Hickey. "It's a better environment to learn in."

On Monday, Hockey Canada announced its nominees for a new board of directors, including five women and four men.

Among them is Cassie Campbell-Pascal, who captained Canada's women's team to gold-medal-winning performances at the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics.

Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members will vote Saturday on whether to accept the new slate of candidates or not.

With files from The Canadian Press