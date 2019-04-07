Nicole Gal of Oakville, Ont. won her age group at the annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters.

Gal won the “Girls 14-15” division by finishing second in the putting contest, third in the chipping contest and fifth off the tee.

With the win, Gal becomes the third Canadian golfer to ever capture a title in the event.

Vanessa Borovilos of Toronto, who made her fourth appearance at Augusta, finished sixth in the “Girls 12-13” division after winning the “Girls 11-12” division last year.

The other Canadians in the event included Anna Huang of Vancouver, who finished third in the “Girls 10-11” division, Andy Mac of Candiac, Que., who finished in a tie for fifth in the “Boys 10-11” division and Carter Lavigne of Moncton, N.B., who finished 10th in the “Boys 7-9” division.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals features the best youth golfers in the world competing against each other in challenges surrounding the three fundamental skills of golf (driving, chipping and putting). It is held annually on the Sunday before the Masters tournament.