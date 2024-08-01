Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee seek another gold medal in all-around final

Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology today after instigating a fracas that led two witnesses to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
Biles uses signature skill to vault ahead
Biles brought out the Yurchenko double pike vault after passing on doing one during the team final to protect her tender left calf.
Biles is the only woman to ever complete the vault in competition and it carries her name in the sport’s Code of Points. The move requires her to do a roundoff back handspring onto the vaulting table, followed by two back flips while clasping her legs.
She took a sizable step back on her dismount but otherwise kept it under control.
Biles scores 15.766 on vault
Biles is off and running in her quest for another Olympic all-around title. Her score on the vault: 15.766.
It’s a significant lead over Andrade’s 15.100 already, with three events left for both.
Andrade saves new skill for another day, still shines on vault
There was speculation Andrade could attempt a Yurchenko triple twist during the final.
The Brazilian gymnast submitted the vault to be named after her in the sport’s Code of Points. She has performed it at training but did not try it the all-around. She instead opted for a difficult Cheng that earned her 15.100 points. It was nearly flawless.
She will have another chance to perform the Yurchenko triple twist in the vault final next week. If she succeeds, the vault would be the first skill named after Andrade.
Sunisa Lee’s score on vault: 13.933
The defending Olympic all-around champion is behind her Tokyo pace at the start.
Sunisa Lee was the first athlete on the vault, and the 21-year-old American who won the title at the Tokyo Games three years ago took a bit of a hop on the landing. Her score was 13.933.
Her score on the vault in the Tokyo all-around: 14.600.
Biles and Lee aren’t the only Americans out here
Biles and Lee aren’t the only American women in the all-around final.
Luisa Blanco, a Texas native and recent Alabama graduate, made the final while competing for Colombia. Blanco’s parents are Colombian and she obtained dual citizenship over the last year.
She began competing for Colombia last fall and her performance at the Pan American Games helped her earn a spot under the rings.
It’s go-time for the all-around
The 24 athletes have been introduced at the women’s all-around competition, with Simone Biles coming out last and to the biggest ovation, of course.
Biles and U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee — the reigning all-around Olympic champion — will open on vault for their first rotation.
We're ready to go at the women's all-around finals
Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and the rest of the all-around finalists are on the floor.
How does Olympics gymnastics scoring work?
There are two components to Olympics gymnastics scoring: The difficulty or D-score is what a gymnast does. The execution or E-score is how well they do it.
Technically, there’s no limit on how high the D-score can go, but most elite routines top out between 5.4 and 6.0. Some exceptional ones can go higher — for example, Biles’ floor routine at the team finals had a 6.8 D-score.
The E-table is based on a 10-point system, though no perfect 10 for execution has ever been awarded anywhere since the new paradigm was introduced (Simone Biles has come close a couple of times on vault). Anything over eight is good.
The two scores are added together. A total of 13.0 or better is solid. Anything in the 14s is excellent and puts you in medal contention. A 15 or better (typically reserved for vault and typically reserved for Biles) and you’re pretty much assured of a gold medal.
During the all-around finals, each gymnast is judged on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor, and their scores are added together. Highest total wins.
Rivals and friends
Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade are rivals — and friends.
“It’s an honor to be able to compete alongside her,” Andrade said after leading Brazil to the bronze medal in the team’s competition won by the U.S. team in Paris. “She’s a reference and a role model for the whole world of gymnastics. And also for other athletes.”
Andrade and Biles made their Olympic debut together in Rio eight years ago.
“To be able to watch how she competes and see how happy she is to compete, the hard work she does, it’s fantastic to witness,” the 25-year-old Andrade said. “I don’t know what will happen when she’s not around any more. I don’t even know if I’m still around (by that time), either.”
Andrade won the gold medal in the vault at the Tokyo Olympics and was runner-up in the all-around to Sunisa Lee.
Simone Biles’ new gymnastics skill: What to watch for
Simone Biles has had five skills named after her in the gymnastics’ Code of Points after completing them in competition.
There’s a chance Biles could add a sixth element at the Olympics, where she has submitted a new skill on uneven bars.
She did not attempt the skill during qualifying or the team finals but could try it during the all-around competition.
If this was ‘Jeopardy!,’ then Kyla Ross would be a great answer
If this was “Jeopardy!,” here’s your answer: Kyla Ross.
The question: “Who was the last gymnast to beat Simone Biles in a major all-around competition?”
It was March 30, 2013, at something called the Chemnitz Friendly in Germany, when Ross won the all-around gold and Biles finished second.
Biles has competed in 33 different all-around competitions since — Olympics, Olympic trials, world championships, U.S. championships and so on — and won the gold at every one of them. That obviously doesn’t include the Tokyo Games, where she withdrew and did not compete in the all-around.
Biles will try to run her streak to 34 straight all-around golds at the Paris Games later Thursday night.
Why isn’t Jordan Chiles in the all-around finals?
Jordan Chiles posted the fourth best all-around score during qualifying Sunday, but she won’t compete for individual all-around gold.
The reason? Each country can only have two athletes in the all-around finals. Simone Biles was first and Sunisa Lee was third in qualifying, taking both of the spots open to U.S. gymnasts.
Chiles does have one more chance at a medal this weekend after qualifying for the finals on floor. She also had a good enough score to qualify on vault, but she didn’t make that final because she finished behind countrymates Biles and Jade Carey.
Biles, Andrade and Lee will start on vault
Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade and Sunisa Lee — the top three finishers in all-around qualifying — will compete in the same rotation tonight, starting on vault. They’ll move to uneven bars, balance beam and then floor.
If the scores are tight heading into floor, Biles has the advantage of getting to see how the others fare before starting her final event. Biles’ floor routine will be the last event of the night.
It’s been 11 years since someone actually beat Biles in all-around
Biles has an 11-year unbeaten streak in the all-around in meets she has started and finished into the finals. It’s a run that has included an Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro and six world titles and nine U.S. Championships.
If she finishes atop the podium at 27 years, four months and 18 days, she will be the oldest all-around champion since then 30-year-old Maria Gorokhovskaya of the Soviet Union during the first women’s all-around competition in 1952.
Some more perspective on how long Biles has been on top: Olympic teammate Hezly Rivera had just turned 5 the year Biles won her first national and world titles.
Biles or Lee could make Olympic history not done since 1968
The women’s final marks the first time since the Olympics began offering an individual gold medal in the all-around in 1952 that there have been multiple Olympic champions in the same final.
Biles triumphed in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, with Lee earning the gold in Tokyo three years ago.
If either of them win, they will be the first woman to claim multiple Olympic all-around golds since Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia went back-to-back in 1964 and 1968.
Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union also won consecutive golds in 1952 and 1956.
Spurred by Simone Biles, adult gymnastics is on the rise
Interest in adult gymnastics across the United States is rising in lockstep with the careers of Olympians like Simone Biles.
There are now hundreds of meets a year that offer opportunities for adults to compete. Many of the adults are former gymnasts who stepped away from the sport because they felt opportunities had dried up.
Those opportunities are returning, allowing the athletes to reconnect with the sport on their terms.
Will this be Simone Biles’ last Olympics?
The 27-year-old has kept quiet about her future plans, saying her focus after leaving Paris will be on the post-Olympic tour she headlines. Biles is also married and has talked openly about the fear of missing out on life milestones because of her time in the gym.
Still, Cecile Landi — who has coached Biles with her husband Laurent since late 2017 — perhaps offered a little bit of insight after the American women won team gold Tuesday.
“She wanted to rewrite her story, the end,” Landi said.
Landi then added a small asterisk.
“Well, that’s what she says now.”
Simone vs Suni is an unprecedented Olympic showdown
Here is an interesting stat about the might of the U.S women’s team:
Simone Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be competing against teammate Sunisa Lee in the all-around final. Lee is the Tokyo gold medalist. It’s the first time in history that two Olympic all-around champions will compete in an all-around final at the Games.
A-list celebrities are showing up to see Simone Biles
Celebrity spotting was again part of the event at a raucous Bercy Arena when Simone Biles powered a dominant U.S. women’s gymnastics team to the Olympic title on Tuesday night.
A-listers Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams gathered at the Olympic venue to watch the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics during the team final. Spike Lee, Michael Phelps and former ace gymnast Nadia Comaneci were also in the crowd.
Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise and Jessica Chastain attended Biles’ return to the Olympics when she competed in qualifying Sunday.
For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team still felt like a victory
Watching the celebrations after the Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics team final Tuesday, it was tough to tell who had won.
The Simone Biles -led U.S. team? Brazil star Rebeca Andrade and her teammates? Or the Italian team led by 17-year-old Manila Esposito?
The Americans’ total of 171.296 made Biles the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history with an eighth medal.
But it was a historic day for Italy and Brazil, too.
Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka wins men’s Olympic all-around title
Shinnosuke Oka won the men’s all-around gymnastics title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, upsetting the two main favorites to extend Japan’s dominance in a final that came down to the wire.
The former junior world champion whose career was put on hold by a serious knee injury two years ago edged Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng, both of China, to claim his second gold medal in three days at his first Olympics, by just 0.233 points.
“I did not make any mistake at these Olympic Games,” Oka said. “I was a challenger, but I wanted to win.”
Simone Biles takes a swing at MyKayla Skinner over SafeSport comments
MyKayla Skinner isn’t on the U.S. gymnastics team in Paris, but the vault silver medalist in Tokyo has still been part of the discussion.
Skinner drew criticism last month for saying the U.S. Center for SafeSport is making it difficult for coaches to do their job. In a since-deleted YouTube video, she says that coaches “can’t get on athletes” out of fear of being reported to SafeSport. SafeSport is an independent entity that handles allegations of abuse from various governing bodies across the U.S. Olympic movement.
Skinner later walked back her comments in an Instagram post, saying she did not intend to disrespect Simone Biles and the five-woman U.S. gymnastics team.
Biles seems to be disrespected anyway. After winning the team gold Tuesday, Biles posted celebratory photos on Instagram with the caption “lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions” — an apparent jab at Skinner’s criticisms.
How to watch today’s all-around finals
Competition begins at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 p.m. EDT) at Bercy Arena and will air live in the United States on NBC.
You can also stream the competition live or re-watch the action on the Peacock App.
Simone Biles will return to the mat today as she seeks 2nd all-around gold
Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, returns to the mat in Thursday action at the Paris Olympics.
Biles will attempt to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952 when the 27-year-old American star takes on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
Maria Gorokhovskaya was 30 when she won the gold at the 1952 Helsinki Games.
Biles and Lee will attempt to continue a streak of an American atop the medal stand for a sixth consecutive Olympic title. Carly Patterson won at the 2004 Athens Games, Nastia Liukin at the 2008 Beijing Games, Gabby Douglas at the 2012 London Games, Biles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and Lee at the Tokyo Games three years ago.
The event will mark the first all-around final that will include multiple Olympic champions in Lee and Biles.
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology today after instigating a fracas that led two witnesses to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
In charge of a coaching crew that has been cut in half in the wake of a drone spying scandal, Andy Spence is sticking with the same style he used as an assistant.
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing, 'This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.'
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Before you know it, mothers and fathers find themselves at their doctor’s office with symptoms such as insomnia, panic attacks, depression or physical problems such as backache, arthritis or joint pain. But the prescription for what ails parents in Germany may not be for pills or creams.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a new rule that would ban airlines from charging parents more to sit with their young children.
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
Heat warnings are raised in pockets across the country headed into this August long weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The jury in the conspiracy to commit murder trial of two men related to the border protest in Coutts, Alta., will continue its deliberations into their guilt or innocence today.
Hezbollah’s leader warned Thursday that the conflict with Israel has entered a 'new phase,' as he addressed mourners at the funeral of a commander from the group who was killed by an Israeli airstrike this week in Beirut.
Two Al Jazeera correspondents were killed in a reported Israeli airstrike in Al-Shati refugee camp, northern Gaza, on Wednesday, according to the news network.
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich were set free today as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
As U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to announce her running mate, a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that several of the top contenders for the role are largely unknown to Americans.
A New York appeals court on Thursday denied Donald Trump's bid to end a gag order in his hush money criminal case, rejecting the Republican former president’s argument that his May conviction 'constitutes a change in circumstances' that warrants lifting the restrictions.
An inmate was sentenced to more than four years Thursday for his role in the 2018 fatal bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger in a troubled West Virginia federal prison.
The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals' increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology today after instigating a fracas that led two witnesses to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
African health officials said mpox cases have spiked by 160% so far this year, warning the risk of further spread is high given the lack of effective treatments or vaccines on the continent.
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
In the wake of U.S. warnings about ground cinnamon products, Canada says it is monitoring the situation and doesn't believe any products are affected in the country.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A global Microsoft Azure outage that impacted a range of services for consumers Tuesday — from reports of stalling Outlook emails to trouble ordering on Starbucks’ mobile app — was triggered by distributed denial of service cyberattack, according to the tech giant.
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing, 'This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.'
Those who love Netflix’s beguiling Korean series 'Squid Game' will be getting a belated Christmas present later this year, before it all comes to an end in 2025.
Chrissy Teigen has shared that her six-year-old son Miles has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
A coalition of Ontario developers has written to three levels of government to ask for a reduction in taxes on new housing, saying it will pass on those savings dollar for dollar to homebuyers.
As of June, Ottawa has only built 1,593 homes out of its target goal of 12,583 homes, according to the most recent data available from the Ontario government.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a new rule that would ban airlines from charging parents more to sit with their young children.
Before you know it, mothers and fathers find themselves at their doctor’s office with symptoms such as insomnia, panic attacks, depression or physical problems such as backache, arthritis or joint pain. But the prescription for what ails parents in Germany may not be for pills or creams.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
Canada's defending-champion women's eight rowing team has qualified for Saturday's finals after finishing second in Thursday's repechage.
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse advanced to the semifinals of the women's 200-metre backstroke with the second-fastest time in the heats.
Canada will play for fencing bronze in the women's team foil competition after being defeated by the U.S. in the semifinal by a 45-31 score on Thursday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Two suspects have been arrested after a shooting in Chilliwack Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries.
Heat warnings are in place in parts of British Columbia as the provincial government is urging residents and travellers to be prepared for increased wildfire activity heading into the long weekend.
It was billed as a way to revitalize one of Vancouver’s most iconic neighbourhoods, but one month into the car-free, pedestrian-friendly pilot project in Gastown, business owners say it’s doing more harm than good.
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Some parking fines in Toronto will more than triple as of today in a move Mayor Olivia Chow says is necessary and not something she is willing to apologize for.
Ten things happening in and around Calgary over the long weekend.
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
As of Aug. 1, buyers purchasing newly-built homes will now have 30 years to pay off a mortgage instead of 25. The change was announced in April's federal budget as a measure to help tackle the housing crisis.
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
Hydro-Quebec is proposing rate increases of 3 per cent for its residential customers, 3.9 per cent for its commercial customers and 3.3 per cent for its large industrial customers, effective April 1, 2025.
New surprise strikes were called in Montreal hotels on Thursday, while several establishments in the province will be affected by a 'province-wide hotel strike' on Aug. 8.
Heat warnings remain in effect across Quebec including the Greater Montreal region with temperatures set to hit 40 with the humidex value.
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
Here's a look at some of the big weather stories from around the world this past week.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
The former home of a controversial outreach centre in Charlottetown, P.E.I., will be torn down by the end of the year.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
More a dozen labour leaders are endorsing the NDP candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg, including the business manager of the Conservative candidate's own union.
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. has died while in custody.
Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
A quiet community north of Saskatoon is reeling after a family pet was shot and killed on Friday evening in an apparent random incident that has left residents in the village of St. Louis shocked.
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner is taking aim at the province’s health authority over the use of "do not hire lists" among its recruiters.
Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a funnel cloud that was spotted Tuesday afternoon on Manitoulin Island was a tornado.
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area Wednesday.
Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.
Around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the area of Adelaide Street north and Hamilton Road, where they said two men who knew each other got in an argument over personal property.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a man in connection to alleged hate-motivated incidents.
Police have closed Highway 400 in Innisfil for an investigation.
Bystanders assisted a driver whose car was submerged in Georgian Bay.
One individual was rescued from a vehicle after a driver allegedly crashed into a hydro pole in Oro Medonte.
The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plan is looking for hourly team member referrals.
Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic holiday long weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a man in connection to alleged hate-motivated incidents.
Heat warnings are in place in parts of British Columbia as the provincial government is urging residents and travellers to be prepared for increased wildfire activity heading into the long weekend.
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
Jurors deciding the fate of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing were urged by a judge Wednesday to block out background noise in the high-profile case.
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
A 49-year-old suspect with a history of being charged with break-and-enters in Elliot Lake is facing similar charges.
Provincial police are investigating after a seven-month-old kitten returned to its home in northern Ontario with a gunshot wound and later died.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.