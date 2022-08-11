Olympics attack victims' families to boycott German ceremony

Ankie Spitzer, the widow of slain Israeli fencing coach Andre Spitzer, poses for a portrait in her home in Ramat Hasharon, Israel, on July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File) Ankie Spitzer, the widow of slain Israeli fencing coach Andre Spitzer, poses for a portrait in her home in Ramat Hasharon, Israel, on July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS