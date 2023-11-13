Olympic sports bodies want talks with IOC after cricket and others were added to 2028 LA program
Olympic sports bodies want urgent talks with the IOC about possible cuts in their revenue shares and athlete quotas at the 2028 Los Angeles Games because cricket and other newcomers were added to the program.
The International Olympic Committee last month approved cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash for 2028 and kept boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting -- three sports whose status had been in doubt.
The umbrella group of current Summer Games sports, known by the acronym ASOIF, said Monday the decision to increase to a record 36 sports "has raised several questions" among its members, who collectively shared US$540 million of IOC-allocated money at each of the past two Olympics.
Most Olympic sports got US$13 million to US$17.3 million from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021. For some, that was about half of their total income over four years.
Adding four team sports in 2028 also will push the IOC to extend its preferred limit of 10,500 athletes at a Summer Games and likely will put pressure on the core Olympic sports to cut their allowed number of athletes. The IOC has set a target of early 2025 to confirm final quotas.
ASOIF's ruling council agreed Monday "to raise these urgent matters with the IOC leadership" after meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The council includes the presidents of World Athletics and the International Gymnastics Federation, two of the three top-tier Olympic sports. The third is aquatics.
Track and field got US$38.5 million after the Tokyo Games, while gymnastics and swimming each got about US$31.4 million of the IOC's total revenue from broadcasters and sponsors of US$7.6 billion from 2017-21. Adding cricket is expected to raise the IOC's broadcast deal in India by at least US$100 million.
Key issues for Olympic sports as the games keep expanding are "revenue share, athlete quotas, Olympic qualification systems and games optimization," ASOIF president Francesco Ricci Bitti said. Optimization is the current Olympic buzzword for trimming costs and services to help organizers control spending.
"These are the issues that hugely impact (international federation) operations and have far-reaching effects on the entire Olympic movement," Ricci Bitti said in a statement.
In a scheduled speech later Monday in Lausanne, IOC President Thomas Bach told sports officials he was "well aware" of their concerns about the LA program.
"I would like to reiterate that the federations of the new sports proposed by the (Los Angeles) organizing committee do not have to be included in the ASOIF revenue sharing model," Bach told them.
The IOC is not due to confirm the total revenue-sharing funds from the 2024 Paris Olympics until late next year.
"We should always know that these new sports on the Olympic program for LA will only add to the overall value of the Olympic Games -- and from this added value we all will benefit," Bach said.
With Russia planning to stage a World Friendship Games weeks after the closing ceremony in Paris, ASOIF cautioned its members Monday about their involvement in a potential rival to the Olympics. Moscow and Yekaterinburg are set to host the games in September.
The Russian multi-sport event "is not conducive to dialogue within the sports world during these challenging times," ASOIF said.
The Russian Olympic Committee remains suspended by the IOC but individuals can still be invited by some sports to compete as neutral athletes in international events if they don't publicly support the war in Ukraine and don't have ties to the military or state security agencies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs says 10 more people with ties to Canada have managed to leave Gaza
Global Affairs Canada says 10 more people with ties to Canada were able to cross from Gaza into Egypt today. No Canadians appeared on a published list of people permitted Monday to leave the Palestinian territory; however, some on the list from Friday did not make it into Egypt when the border reopened Sunday.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
'We are being killed here': Doctors Without Borders staff, patients caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas war
International aid organization Doctors Without Borders says its medical staff and patients are facing "relentless violence" in and around Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital and is calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
Gaza evacuees question Canada's policy for who it will help evacuate
Some Canadians who escaped the Gaza Strip say Canada's definition of family means they had to make the heartbreaking choice to leave loved ones behind.
Heat pumps: What are the benefits amid pollution pricing debate?
As Canadians consider ways to heat their homes amid debate over government-imposed pollution pricing, some researchers suggest that heat pumps could be an affordable solution for staying warm and minimizing emissions this winter.
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs among Canadians in D.C. Tuesday to battle rising antisemitism
Canadian parliamentarians and protesters alike are descending on the U.S. capital for what's being billed as a massive international effort to confront the growing spectre of antisemitism and demand the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
-
Federal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war
The two women appointed to advise the federal government on how to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia say that to counter the rise in hate in Canada amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it’s critical to forge a path ahead together through respectful, 'constructive dialogue,' and 'creating space for education.'
-
Judges should not view themselves as activists, new Supreme Court Justice Mary Moreau says
Newly confirmed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Mary Moreau says judges should not see themselves as activists.
Health
-
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women's health
The Biden administration on Monday announced a White House initiative to improve how the federal government approaches and funds research into the health of women, who make up more than half of the U.S. population but remain understudied and underrepresented in health research.
-
Considering a career in nursing? Here's what one expert says you should know
There were 35,000 nursing job openings in Canada as of the first quarter of 2023. If you're considering a career in nursing, it's important to know what type of training to pursue and how to gain important soft skills, one expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
-
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
Entertainment
-
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.
-
Prince's puffy 'Purple Rain' shirt and other pieces from late singer's wardrobe go up for auction
Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician's sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.
-
Book Review: 'UFO' is a detailed look at the history of the search for the truth that's out there
Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician's sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.