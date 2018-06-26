Olympic high jump champ Drouin won't compete this season due to back injury
Canada's Derek Drouin celebrates after clearing his fifth jump during the men's high jump final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, August 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:44AM EDT
TORONTO - Derek Drouin, an Olympic and world champion in high jump, is taking the season off due to a back injury.
The 28-year-old from Corunna, Ont., tweeted the news on Monday, saying "After a preseason spent dealing with unusual and confusing symptoms my medical team and I have decided that it's in my best interest to take the 2018 season off from competition."
Drouin hadn't competed since last season, when he was forced to withdraw from the world championships in August with an Achilles tendon injury.
After jumping to gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he revealed he'd competed with a double stress fracture in his spine.
"I am optimistic that with rest and continued medical support I will return next year ready to compete," Drouin tweeted.
Drouin won gold at the 2015 world championships in Beijing and bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.
