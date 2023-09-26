Olympic doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva starts in Switzerland
The doping case involving teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva that marred the 2022 Beijing Olympics returned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday.
The highest court in sports began a closed-door hearing set to last at least three days. Valieva, who was 15 at the Olympics and is now 17, was expected to testify by video link from Russia in a case that was slow-walked in her home country and could now deliver a verdict by the end of the year.
Awaiting the outcome are nine American skaters who could become Olympic champions in the team event after finishing second in Beijing behind Valieva and the Russians.
Valieva's defence has been that her positive test for a banned heart medication was caused by accidental contamination -- maybe from a glass or plate -- by tablets her grandfather claimed he took.
The first Russian anti-doping tribunal to judge the case during the Olympics in February 2022 said Valieva and her legal team "intend to conduct further investigation and present the results" at future hearings in the case.
The future hearing has now started, opening more than 19 months after an initial CAS panel let Valieva continue skating in Beijing despite a failed doping test on her record.
Valieva's lawyers did not speak to reporters when they arrived at court on Tuesday.
This appeal hearing was brought by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union. They challenged a Russian ruling belatedly announced in January that Valieva, as an underage minor at the time, was not at fault and should keep her Olympic results.
WADA has asked the three CAS judges to ban Valieva for four years -- until December 2025 -- and disqualify her from the Olympics.
"We want a just outcome of the case, based on the facts," WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said, adding the Montreal-based agency will "continue to push for this matter to be concluded without further undue delay."
The ISU wants a ban of at least two years and disqualification. The Russian anti-doping agency also joined the appeal and suggested a reprimand would do.
Valieva's legal team will argue that CAS has no jurisdiction, the court has said, and alternatively that she was not at fault so a reprimand is enough.
The three CAS judges come from Australia, the United States and France -- picked respectively by the court, WADA and Valieva's lawyers.
The United States figure skating team could be upgraded to gold in an event where no medal ceremony ever was held. In Beijing, Japan took bronze and Canada placed fourth.
"We share their frustrations in how this case has dragged on," Fitzgerald said about the skaters' long wait to get any medals.
On the same day, Feb. 7, 2022, that Valieva's free skate in Beijing helped seal the Olympic team title, a laboratory in Sweden notified sports authorities of her positive test from a sample given six weeks earlier at the Russian national championships. The lab later cited staffing issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The medal ceremony was postponed and a frenetic week of legal hearings in Moscow and Beijing led to the first CAS panel letting her enter the women's individual event as the gold-medal favourite. Those three judges, who are not involved this week, ruled Valieva faced serious harm in her career if she had been denied the right to compete because the anti-doping system's "failure to function effectively."
Amid the intense and stressful attention on her, Valieva produced a mistake-filled free skate and finished fourth.
The reaction rinkside by Valieva's coach, Eteri Tutberidze -- sternly criticizing her 15-year-old protege's errors -- fueled further controversy.
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach spoke in Beijing of "a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this." He also rebuked a Russian journalist who suggested the IOC was partly responsible for bullying a child.
Bach replied "the ones who have administered this drug in her body, these are the ones who are guilty."
Tutberidze, who also coached the individual gold and silver medalists in Beijing, could also be investigated. Anti-doping rules require an investigation of the entourage when a minor is implicated in doping. That, however, would be in Russia, where this year she got an honour from the Kremlin.
Valieva has not skated internationally since Beijing because of an ISU ban on Russians following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps
Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
'Deeply hurtful': Polish ambassador condemns Nazi veteran's invitation to Canada's Parliament
Polish ambassador to Canada says House Speaker Anthony Rota's apology doesn’t go far enough after a Nazi veteran was honoured in the House of Commons last Friday.
What happens after you swallow gum? Experts weigh in
If you’re one of many people who have swallowed a whole piece of chewing gum by accident, one question likely popped in your head right after that startling sensation.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Developer says it's moving to build 5,000 rental units because of Liberals' GST break
A Toronto-based real estate company says it is planning to build 5,000 new rental units in urban centres across the country as a result of the federal government's decision to eliminate GST charges on rental developments.
No new oil, coal projects needed as fossil fuel demand to peak this decade: IEA
Even if no new government climate policies are introduced before 2030, global demand for fossil fuels will still peak before the end of the decade, a new report by the International Energy Agency states.
How the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connection started with a friendship bracelet
Taylor Swift fans have famously worn and traded personalized friendship bracelets, typically featuring the names of her songs and albums. So when Swift played Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce said he made a play by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps
Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Kremlin says Canadian recognition of veteran from Nazi unit is 'outrageous'
The Kremlin said on Monday it was 'outrageous' that a Ukrainian man who served in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units during the Second World War had been presented to Canada's parliament last week as a hero.
Health
-
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
What happens after you swallow gum? Experts weigh in
If you’re one of many people who have swallowed a whole piece of chewing gum by accident, one question likely popped in your head right after that startling sensation.
Sci-Tech
-
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
-
Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it's also embracing the technology
Seattle-based Getty Images is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was 'brazen infringement' of Getty's image collection 'on a staggering scale.' Now, it's embracing the technology.
-
It's here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Entertainment
-
How the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connection started with a friendship bracelet
Taylor Swift fans have famously worn and traded personalized friendship bracelets, typically featuring the names of her songs and albums. So when Swift played Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce said he made a play by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.
-
Carrie Underwood to perform during Grey Cup week in Hamilton
Country superstar Carrie Underwood will perform Nov. 17 as part of the Grey Cup Music Festival, the Hamilton organizing committee announced Tuesday.
-
Spain charges pop singer Shakira with tax evasion for a second time and demands more than US$7 million
Spanish prosecutors have charged pop star Shakira with failing to pay 6.7 million euros in tax on her 2018 income, authorities said Tuesday, in Spain's latest fiscal allegations against the Colombian singer.