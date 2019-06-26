

AFP





The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday voted to approve the addition of breakdancing, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing to the Paris 2024 Games.

Breakdancing is the only of the quartet making its Olympic debut, with the other three due to appear for the first time at next year's Tokyo Games.

Tuesday's decision at the IOC session in Lausanne must still be rubber stamped by the IOC's executive commission in December 2020.

"The four sports that Paris has proposed are all totally in line with Olympic Agenda 2020 because they contribute to making the programme more gender balanced and more urban, and offer the opportunity to connect with the younger generation," said IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement.

Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet welcomed the news.

"We decided that creativity would be at the heart of these Games which will be innovative," he told a press conference, explaining the choice of the four sports.