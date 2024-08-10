Olympic bell rung by champions will be placed in the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Tropical storm Debby remnants brings significant rainfall to Montreal, Eastern Canada
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
The marriage of something old and something new at the Paris Games includes a bell that rings for Olympic champions, and will be part of a new page in history for the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral.
Athletes who land gold or set records at the Stade de France get a chance to ring a victory bell. The French site was the venue for rugby sevens in the early days of the Games, is now the athletics venue and will eventually be the stage for the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Some have done so with characteristic enthusiasm, like U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles when he won gold at the 100m in a photo finish race earlier this week, while Canada's Ethan Katzberg was draped in the maple leaf when he rang in his win in hammer throw.
The bell was made in Normandy at a foundry called Cornille Havard, and is engraved with the inscription "Paris 2024".
Once the Olympics and Paralympics wrap up, it will be hoisted into one the bell towers of Notre-Dame.
Noah Lyles, of the U.S., celebrates after winning the men's 100-meters final by ringing the bell at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Matthias Schrader / AP Photo)
A group of Canadian fans have been admiring the majestic Cathedral and are embracing the concept. They are in Paris after winning a spot in the mass participation marathon called "Marathon Pour Tous", which will follow the same course as the Olympic marathons.
"To know it is going to be part of history in this city, that the athletes can come back to this city with their grandchildren and say, 'that bell, I rang that at the Olympics', it makes their victory even more part of the legacy," says Susan from Ottawa. "That has got to be cool. I am thinking of our hammer throwers and thinking, 'Yes!'"
This comes in the aftermath of the fire that devastated the monument five years ago.
On the evening of April 15, 2019, a fire swept through Notre-Dame. The images of flames engulfing the cornerstone of the Parisian landscape shocked the French and the world.
"I though it would be the end for Notre-Dame," said sixty-two-year-old Albert Cohen, who rides his bicycle past the cathedral everyday.
Four hundred firefighters answered the call on the day of the fire, and managed to save parts of the building, though much of the wooden roof caved in and the spire collapsed.
The spire of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral is protected by scaffolding, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Paris. (Christophe Ena / AP Photo, Pool)
The painstaking work of restoring the cathedral to its former glory has been underway since.
"It is about doing something new with something old," said rector Olivier Ribadeau Dumas in May when a new cross was installed atop Notre-Dame. "Symbolically, it means for me, that nothing is ever really lost. Thanks to the convictions of many and the work of an enormous amount of people, this cathedral can reopen soon."
The grand reopening of the Notre-Dame is expected on December 8. The bell that is now at the Stade de France will then be part of a new page of history.
Lucie Rusni, a tourist from Germany who worked as a volunteer at the Vancouver Games in 2010, stopped by Notre-Dame to see the progress of the work today.
"The bell is going to be installed here, this is emotional," she said. "Very emotional, really, very nice."
The 2024 Olympic organizers say that with the bell, victories will ring out across Paris long after the games are done.
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump recounted a story to reporters on Thursday about being involved in a helicopter emergency landing with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
From the Australian b-girl with the meme-worthy 'kangaroo' dance move to the silver-medal winning Lithuanian in a durag, breaking's Olympic debut had a few moments that raised questions from viewers about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is working to make Nevada look like less of a political gamble in November's election.
Brazilian authorities worked Saturday to piece together what exactly caused the plane crash in Sao Paulo state the prior day that killed all 61 people on board.
A U.S. Defense Department disagreement over how to bring to justice the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks and two others has thrown the cases into disarray and surfaced tension between the desire of some victims' families to see a final legal reckoning and the significant obstacles that may make that impossible.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Travis Scott was released from French police custody without a charge after his arrest at a Paris hotel following an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Saturday.
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
As rent prices have risen in Toronto, instances of tenants withholding rent in protest have become more common.
Fake missing child scams are flooding Facebook feeds across Quebec as posts have popped up in several local buy-and-sell groups.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
Nearly half a million households were in the dark Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby wreaked havoc on southern Quebec.
A U.S. Defense Department disagreement over how to bring to justice the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks and two others has thrown the cases into disarray and surfaced tension between the desire of some victims' families to see a final legal reckoning and the significant obstacles that may make that impossible.
Brazilian authorities worked Saturday to piece together what exactly caused the plane crash in Sao Paulo state the prior day that killed all 61 people on board.
North Korea will not seek outside help to recover from floods that devastated areas near the country’s border with China, leader Kim Jong Un said as he ordered officials to bring thousands of displaced residents to the capital to provide them better care.
Clashes between two heavily armed militia groups in Libya's capital terrorized residents and killed about a dozen people, the latest bout of violence in the largely lawless North African nation, officials said Saturday.
The Philippine military chief condemned Saturday what he said was the provocative actions of two Chinese air force aircraft that executed a dangerous maneuver and dropped flares in the path of a Philippine air force plane on routine patrol in the South China Sea.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump recounted a story to reporters on Thursday about being involved in a helicopter emergency landing with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was released on bail Friday after spending more than a week in jail on Crown allegations that he breached his bail conditions.
In its first full year in practice, 2,838 patients died by MAID. The most recent government data shows 13,241 Canadians died by MAID in 2022, accounting for 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country that year.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Health Canada has published an expanded recall for cannabis extract products sold by iNaturally Organic Inc. due to incorrect values on the products' labels.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
Turkiye has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.
Travis Scott was released from French police custody without a charge after his arrest at a Paris hotel following an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Saturday.
A project years in the making in a galaxy far, far away marked a major milestone Thursday night.
A four-part docuseries on The Tragically Hip and film shorts from Oscar-winner Torill Kove and actor Connor Jessup are among the homegrown additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.
YouTube's former chief executive and long-time Google executive Susan Wojcicki died on Saturday at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.
The country's two main railways warned Friday they will lock out their workers in less than two weeks unless the two sides can agree on new contracts, lending fresh weight to the threat of a work stoppage that would snarl supply chains nationwide.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
A hitchhiking stuff lobster is making its way across the country from P.E.I. to Alberta and has recently arrived in northeastern Ontario.
Artist Alan Syliboy’s work – which captures the past, present and future of Indigenous culture – was on full display at the Dalhousie Art Gallery in Halifax on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Friday.
Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.
Again when the Toronto Argonauts needed a spark, Janarion Grant delivered.
From the Australian b-girl with the meme-worthy 'kangaroo' dance move to the silver-medal winning Lithuanian in a durag, breaking's Olympic debut had a few moments that raised questions from viewers about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
The 2024 Junior League Baseball World Series is over for the Mount Seymour Little League team. But the North Vancouver all-star squad made its mark on and off the diamond.
Friday would have been Layna Brown's 40th birthday. Instead, it was a day family members spent at B.C. Children's Hospital, as her eight-year-old son Tristan Dyck fights for his life.
This week, Vancouver School Board chair Victoria Jung decided enough was enough – and walked away from ABC.
As rent prices have risen in Toronto, instances of tenants withholding rent in protest have become more common.
A Hamilton resident is receiving treatment after being exposed to a bat with rabies, health officials say.
Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.
Again when the Toronto Argonauts needed a spark, Janarion Grant delivered.
Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
Though the heavy rainfall warning has ended in the capital, the rain is expected to come back Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
Fake missing child scams are flooding Facebook feeds across Quebec as posts have popped up in several local buy-and-sell groups.
Power outages on Montreal's South Shore caused a drop in pressure following a technical issue, which resulted in a boil water advisory being issued in several cities and boroughs.
Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.
Three Alberta clinics treating people with long COVID are closing, leaving some patients worried for what's next.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Nova Scotia is ready to welcome Acadians from around the world as celebrations for the 2024 Congrès Mondial Acadien (CMA) begin Saturday.
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
A post-secondary student is warning car owners after her vehicle was stolen less than two days after she moved to Winnipeg.
A Manitoba First Nation is filing a lawsuit against the city of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government, alleging that land, including The Forks, is the unceded territory of their nation.
The Crown has made its sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Sask. Party and the NDP are weighing in on economic issues less than three months before voters head to the polls.
A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged after Saskatchewan Highway Patrol seized 8.75 million cigarettes following the inspection of a semi along Highway 1 near Swift Current earlier this summer.
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
A youth was sprayed with a noxious substance on Friday, setting off a search for two armed people.
Saskatchewan advocates and non-profits are joining together to call for the prevention of in-custody deaths as part of a national solidarity movement.
A 25-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after a teenage girl was assaulted at the Saskatoon exhibition.
A federal labour tribunal has deemed rail workers non-essential, opening the door to a strike in under two weeks that could bring Canada’s supply chain screeching to a halt.
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered. The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
A progress report on the Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) reveals that total amount of greenhouse gas emissions from London in 2023 were higher than in 2019 when council declared a climate emergency.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
A heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams searched for a male suspect in the area.
On Friday, Taylor Rae kicked off day two of Boots and Hearts.
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break and enters.
The annual Tour di Via Italia cycling races return to Erie Street Saturday morning with world-class competitors riding the 1.7 km circuit for the 64th year.
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
Mounties in Nanaimo say a fire that damaged a downtown restaurant early Friday morning was most likely set intentionally.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After three years of construction and $77.6 million, the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2023.
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
A hitchhiking stuff lobster is making its way across the country from P.E.I. to Alberta and has recently arrived in northeastern Ontario.
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
Sault city council will debate a motion next week that would call on the province to increase the speed limit on Highway 17 from Sault Ste Marie to Thessalon.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.